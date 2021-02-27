We’re angry over delays in the Nkawkaw stadium project - Dadiehene

The current state of the Nkawkaw stadium project

Dadiehene of Kwahu, Nana Kwadwo Akuamoah, has expressed his displeasure in the government for its inability to renovate the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium after a sod-cutting ceremony in September 2020.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Rainbow Sports on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, it is unfortunate that the project has stalled despite an assurance that it would have been completed in six-months.



He quizzed if the project was just for political gain and has admonished the government to fulfil the pledge to have the stadium reconstructed.



He noted that the current state of the stadium is not good for a club like Okwawu United and has also deprived the community of an opportunity to use the stadium.

”They promised to give the stadium a new look. They demolished the structure and promised to reconstruct it in six months. But they have failed. We are not, happy as a traditional council. We called the contractor and he has agreed to meet with the Council on Sunday. He would have to explain tot use why the project has delayed. The delay is not the best and has affected the team in the area.”



He indicated they will decide on the way forward after meeting with the contractor.



According to him, the Traditional does not want to conclude that the government lied and took them for granted until they have engaged the contractor over what could have caused the delay.