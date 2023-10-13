We've received multiple offers for Jonathan Sowah – Medeama PRO confirms

The Communications Director for reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto, says the club has received multiple offers for inform striker Jonathan Sowah.

The Nungua-born joined Medeama SC half-way through the second round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League from lower-tier side Danbort FC where he bagged 12 goals in 20 games to propel Medeama SC to the league title.



His prowess and blistering performance earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars of Ghana for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic and friendly against Liberia in September.



According to Patrick Akoto, there have been offers tabled for the Black Stars forward from clubs across the various continents, however, the club is not in a rush to let go off their talisman.



“Jonathan is a hot cake and I tell you that we have received multiple offers from several clubs across the various continents. We want the best for the club and player, most crucially for the player and the club as well, and so we are not in the rush to sell Jonathan Sowah," he told GhanaWeb’s Sports Check.



“As in when we are convinced that the offer is right and the conditions are right. Because it is not just about taking the money, but ensuring that the player plays at a club that can continue to enhance his progression. With his qualities, I think he has wowed Ghanaians. When we went to Guinea, everybody was asking me about him," he added.

However, the 24-year has begun the 2023/24 season on a bright note, having already registered two goals in 2 games and hopes to replicate the same form in the CAF Champions League, having scored two in the competition.



Sowah made his debut for the Black Stars when he came off the bench against the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12.



Sowah entered the match as a substitute in the 80th minute, replacing Iddrisu Baba and was crucial in Ghana’s third goal as it was his cutback that Jordan Ayew converted on a second attempt.



Watch the video below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/NOQ