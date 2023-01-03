We want to win the trophy- Eddie Nketiah on Arsenal's Europa League target

Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketaih

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has revealed his ambitions of winning a European title with Arsenal.

A young Nketiah watched Arsenal lose in the UEFA Champions League final in 2006 against Barcelona, before making the squad in the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in 2019.



Nketiah has become an integral part of the Gunners this season, as the North London club eye Premier League and Europa League glory.



"Definitely, that’s a big motivation for us this season. We want to bring back European success here," he told Arsenal media.



"Of course, we can only look at the next step, but definitely our aim is to win the trophy this year. We have the quality and the players to do so, and we’re working hard every day to achieve that.

“For sure we all missed playing in European football last season,” he added. “I know I certainly did. It gives you more games, and more game time, but mainly it’s a great feeling to test yourself against European teams and different defences.



"It’s a competition that we’ve always taken seriously, it’s great to be back and hopefully we can have another good run this year and go all the way."



Nketiah has scored in his last two Premier League starts for Arsenal as they open a seven-point gap against Manchester City.