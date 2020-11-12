We will miss ‘best player’ Thomas Partey - Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has said that the team will miss Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan on Thursday, November, 12.

Partey sustained a thigh injury in a Premier League match against Aston Villa last Sunday and is expected to be out of action for some time.



Ghana hosts Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium with the reverse fixture scheduled for November 17.



"He is one of the best players in the team and one of the best players in the world. Definitely, we will miss him. But we wish him a speedy recovery so he can join the team in upcoming games", Ofori said during a press conference.

"The most important thing is that anyone who wears the Ghana jersey is capable of delivering for the country," he concluded.



Ghana top Group C with six points after beating South Africa and Sao Tome in their first two opening games.