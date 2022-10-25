We will need a miracle to get out of group H - former South Korea captain Koo Ja-cheol

South Korean team

Former Korean national football team captain and active player at Jeju United in the K League 1 professional soccer league, Koo Ja-cheol, has asserted that South Korea will need a miracle to progress from Group H.

South Korea is in Group H with the Black Stars of Ghana, Uruguay, and Portugal. South Korea will play Ghana on 28th November at the Education City Stadium.



"If you only look at the objective performance, it is not easy to advance to the round of 16. Even Ghana, which many people consider to be the sacrifice of one win, more than 70% are playing in Europe," he told News 1

"So we need a miracle." For this, mutual trust during this time is the most important,”



"I hope to support coach Bento until the World Cup. Players get stronger when they receive support from fans. Fans' support will change the result in this World Cup as well,"