1
Menu
Sports

We will need a miracle to get out of group H - former South Korea captain Koo Ja-cheol

South Korea Qualifies World Cup South Korean team

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Korean national football team captain and active player at Jeju United in the K League 1 professional soccer league, Koo Ja-cheol, has asserted that South Korea will need a miracle to progress from Group H.

South Korea is in Group H with the Black Stars of Ghana, Uruguay, and Portugal. South Korea will play Ghana on 28th November at the Education City Stadium.

"If you only look at the objective performance, it is not easy to advance to the round of 16. Even Ghana, which many people consider to be the sacrifice of one win, more than 70% are playing in Europe," he told News 1

"So we need a miracle." For this, mutual trust during this time is the most important,”

"I hope to support coach Bento until the World Cup. Players get stronger when they receive support from fans. Fans' support will change the result in this World Cup as well,"

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC