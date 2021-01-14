We will support Yaw Preko to succeed - Great Olympics captain

Accra Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko and his deputy, Godwin Attram

Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako has thrown his weight behind stop-gap coach, Yaw Preko and his assistant, Godwin Attram to succeed at the club.

Yaw Preko took over as the head coach of Accra Great Olympics as a replacement for Annor Walker who has been battling an unknown illness in the last couple of weeks.



Annor Walker enjoyed a very good run in the Ghana Premier League, beating the likes of Asante Kotoko which resulted in the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu before taking a sick leave.



Gladson Awako who attributed some of their struggles in the past two weeks to the absence of coach Annor Walker, has said that he and his teammates will rally behind their new technical handlers.

“We are ready to work with every coach that the management appoints."



"We will do our best to also help them succeed. Before the coaches came, they got in touch with Coach Annor so the transition will be smooth. We will also give our best to the new coach,” he told Accra-based Happy FM in an interview.



Olympics have lost two successive Premier League games to Ashanti Gold and Aduana Stars.