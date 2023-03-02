We will use Kotoko to get back to winning ways - Hearts supporters' chairman

Elvis Herman Hesse

Accra Hearts of Oak's supporters' chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse, is confident that the club's poor run in the Ghana Premier League will end in their game against rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The Rainbow side has been inconsistent, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their last five games.



Hearts head into the biggest game on the calendar on the back of a 1-0 defeat to their neighbours Great Olympics.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Elvis Herman Hesse urged the fans to turn up for the game while promising them that a consecutive defeat would not happen.



"We are playing Asante Kotoko on Sunday. A game that we need the fans to come on board because we need the three points," he said on Asempa FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"We were not expecting a defeat against Great Olympics, but it has happened, and we have to move on, and I want to assure the fans that we will not suffer a second defeat on Sunday," he added.

He stated that Hearts of Oak would not lose the game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



"Hearts of Oak will not lose against Asante Kotoko on Sunday. We will surely pick up all three points. We only have to stay united ahead of the game," he added.



Three points separate both teams as Hearts of Oak sit sixth with 28 points while Kotoko is second with 31 points.



The first round between the two ended one-all at the Baba Yara Stadium.



