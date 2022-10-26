0
We will use corporate sponsorship to send supporters to Qatar - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Oduro SARFO 1 Nana Oduro Sarfo

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nana Oduro Sarfo, a Ghana Football Association executive council member has revealed that government and the FA will rely on corporate sponsorship to fly supporters to Qatar.

Football-loving Ghanaians are eager to go and support the Black Stars in Qatar when the games begin on 20 November.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Portugal in their first game at the 2022 World Cup on 24th November at the Education City Stadium.

Ghana will play one friendly game next month against Switzerland before heading to Doha, Qatar.

“There is no way we will play the World Cup without sending supporters. We have done this from the days of Adam to the days of Oduro Sarfo. The real reason is if you look at the Dzamefe Commission it says government should not use public funds to the world cup so they are working on sponsorship when they get corporate sponsorship," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"And the corporate wants to send let’s say 20 people in the name of Ghana nobody can stop me. Because it is my company’s money and I want to fly people out. We are not looking at government using government funds but we are looking at government to facilitate fans to Qatar,”

 

Source: footballghana.com
