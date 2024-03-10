We worked hard for Asante Kotoko win - Karela coach Abukari Damba

Karela coach Abukari Damba

The head coach of Karela United, Abukari Damba, believes his team worked very hard for their very important win over giants Asante Kotoko.

Giyasu Ibrahim scored the only goal as the Pride and Passioners claimed a famous 1-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors on Saturday afternoon in a 2023/24 Ghana Premier League week 20 fixture.



Speaking after the game, Abukari Damba was emphatic with the kind of preparations they have put in for the game that was initially scheduled to be played at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



“I did indicate to you that the last kicks of a dying horse are very powerful. I think my players of course did demonstrate that, we worked hard towards this but I must also say Kotoko…they are very very good side.

"They distinguished themselves very creditably just that we did the needful by scoring the goal.”



The Pride and Passion lads recorded the important win over Asante Kotoko at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in Nalerigu - only their second game at that venue after moving there at the start of the second round.