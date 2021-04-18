Wigan forward Joe Dodoo delighted with victory over Crewe Alexandra

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo has expressed delight after scoring in Wigan's victory over Crewe Alexandra in the English League One on Saturday.

The in-form forward opened the scoring after fifteen minutes before Lee Evans added the second with 18 minutes left as the Lactics recorded a third straight win in the English third tier.



"It was really good. We did our homework on them as they like to play out from the back. We came out on the front foot and knew we had to start fast," said the former Leicester player at the end of the game.



“Our game plan was to get after them straight away and press high. It’s nice to get the three points by executing the game plan.

“As a striker, you’re always looking for any luck inside the box, so when he hit it against my foot and it went in, I was like ‘okay, we don’t mind that at all!'.



“In the end, we needed the three points. It doesn’t matter how the ball goes in as long as we get the goals and keep a clean sheet. That’s the most important thing.”



Dodoo who joined Wigan in the summer transfer window has now netted three times in 15 matches for the Lactics.