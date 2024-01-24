William Ntim-Boadu appointed to Petrosol Board

William Ntim-Boadu

Source: Marian Ocansey, Contributor

William Ntim-Boadu, a seasoned and well-respected energy finance professional, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of PETROSOL Ghana Limited, a leading Oil Marketing Company (OMC). His appointment took effect on January 1, 2024.

With about 14 years’ senior leadership experience in the energy sector, Mr. Ntim-Boadu is currently Chief Executive Officer-HFields Limited, an oil services firm, and also doubles as an Executive Director-Milton Group, a business information technology solutions firm.



He serves on the Board of Ebony Oil and amp; and Gas Limited, a bulk oil import, distribution and export company. At the national level, Mr. Ntim-Boadu, though relatively young, has been called upon to offer his expertise in address major energy sector national issues. Between 2016 and 2017, he was part of the expert team whose work led to creation of the ESLA Bond programme to address the energy sector financial crisis.



Again, between June 2021 and June 2022, he was part of the three-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) appointed by government and tasked with responsibility for coming out with the Tema Oil Refinery’s (TOR) strategic direction by identifying a strategic operating partner, conducting a technical evaluation of the processing plant and managing the refinery’s daily operations within that period. This assignment was executed diligently and their report submitted to government.



Between 2017 and 2020, Mr. Ntim-Boadu doubled as General Manager-Astra Oil Services Ltd., a bulk oil import, distribution and export company, as well as the Commodity Trading & amp; Risk Manager of Zen Petroleum Ltd., an oil marketing company; and played a key role in setting up Astra Oil Services, a sister company of Zen Petroleum, and contributed to the growth of both companies.



Additionally, between 2010 and 2017, Mr. Ntim-Boudu served as Chief Finance Officer-Sage Petroleum, a bulk oil import, distribution and export company; and played a key role in helping to raise funding for constructing the Quantum Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Storage and Loading Infrastructure at Anokyi, near Atuabo in the Western Region, which has contributed significantly to the company’s financial viability and national LPG supply security.

Prior to that, he had served as Manager-Commerce of the same company and contributed to its growth.



Some of the previous roles he played include Accountant and Oil Trader, Cirrus Oil Services; and Associate (Audit), KPMG, a global audit firm.



He is a Chartered Accountant and a Member, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) UK, and holds Bachelor of Science (Accounting option) degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Legon, as well as a Diploma in French from the Ministry of Education, France.



He has attended several courses in energy finance, oil trading and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), both locally and internationally.