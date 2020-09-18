Sports News

Wim Kieft believes Myron Boadu will be a hit at PSV

Ghanaian player, Myron Boadu

Former Dutch striker, Willem Cornelis Nicolaas Kieft, popularly known as Wim Kieft has stressed that he believes teenager Myron Boadu will excel at PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year old had a memorable campaign during the 2019/2020 football season where he massively impressed for his AZ Alkmaar outfit in the Dutch Eredivisie and in the Europa League as well.



While Myron Boadu continues to be linked with a move to top clubs in Europe this summer, Wim Kieft appears to be backing a switch to PSV after noting that the highly-rated forward will be a hit.

“In the Netherlands, Boadu can really only do one club and that is PSV. But they probably cannot or will not pay him. He really likes to walk and he does a great job at AZ”, Kieft told Veronica Inside.



Having played for Ajax and PSV in the past, the former Dutch striker is predicting a move to the Eindhoven club instead of the team in Amsterdam in case he decides to stay in the Eredivisie when he leaves AZ.

