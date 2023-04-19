Winfred Amoah provides an assist for a goal to help Kapfenberg to beat Admira 2-0

Ghanaian international, Winfred Amoah

Ghanaian international, Winfred Amoah was in action for Kapfenberg on Tuesday evening when the team locked horns with Flyeralarm Admira.

In a Round 23 encounter of the Austria Erste Liga, the Ghanaian winger started for his team and played 90 minutes before he was substituted in injury time.



The match between the two Austrian lower-tier clubs today witnessed loads of action in the first half but neither side could get on the scoresheet.



Seven minutes into the second half, Winfred Amoah produced a moment of magic and set up David Heindl with a very good pass. The forward made no mistake and fired his effort into the Admira net to give Kapfenberger the lead.

With the visitors building on momentum after taking the lead, the team scored a second through Mark Gobe to seal a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



While today’s assist is the first for Winfred Amoah, he has three goals after making 22 appearances in the Austrian Erste Liga.