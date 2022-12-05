World Cup 2022: Aliou Cisse admits Senegal miss Sadio Mane after defeat to England

Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane

Senegal head coach, Aliou Cisse says his side were missing two or three players who could have made a difference including star striker Sadio Mane following their 3-0 defeat to England in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 4.

Sadio Mane missed the tournament due to an injury he picked prior to the start of the global showpiece.



England opened the scoring through Jordan Henderson before Harry Kan scored his first goal of the tournament to double their advantage. Bukayo Saka put the icing on the cake after converting Phil Foden's cross in the 57th minute to seal a comfortable win for Gareth Southgate's side.



"We have worked for years to be the best in Africa but we were facing one of the top five teams in the world and we saw the difference tonight," said Cisse after the game.

"We have been trying hard to reach this level and we need to continue to ensure that at the next World Cup we can play better against a team of this calibre."



Senegal's defeat and elimination mean that the Atlas Lions of Morocco are the only African team left in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.