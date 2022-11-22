0
World Cup 2022: Inaki Williams wants to repay Ghana’s opportunity at mundial

FiDEbvAXkAIR42Q Inaki Williams

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has vowed to do everything possible to repay Ghana for the opportunity given him to feature for the national team at the World Cup.

Williams, who was born in Bilbao, confirmed in June that he would play for Ghana and will make his debut at this year's World Cup in Qatar

"I'm going to try to enjoy the moment, my roots, and try to give back to Ghana the opportunity it has given me," Williams said.

The 28-year-old has made three appearances so far, including his debut against Brazil and was involved in Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly victory over Switzerland last week.

The Athletic Bilbao striker should have scored in that game, but he failed to direct a free header towards goal. It, however, didn't matter because the Black Stars won 2-0 thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu, sending the team to Qatar full of confidence.

Williams is expected to start Ghana's Group H opener against Portugal on Thursday.

The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.

