World Cup 2022: Nigerians react as Ghana coach Otto Addo steps down

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Football fanatics in Nigeria have reacted to Otto Addo’s decision to step down as coach of the Black Stars after the World Cup exit.

The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.

But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.

At the post-match conference, the Germany-based trainer announced he has stepped down as coach of the Black Stars to concentrate on his role as the talent development coach of Dortmund.

“It was always clear that I would stop after the World Cup. My family and I see our role in Germany. I like my life at (Borussia) Dortmund (where he works as a talent coach, and wants to carry on there.” he said.

Below are some reactions from Nigerian football fanatics:

Super eagle’s coaches will never resign. They prefer to die there

9ja coach no dey ever resign

He actually did what he was hired to do????. Get Ghana to qualify for the world cup thereafter, he became clueless????????????

The dude will rather be an assistant than a national team coach ???? he’s not confident, always making panic subs

He did well within a short period. Kudos to him.

Respect to him. He did well

He did his best, I guess

He don try. Would have courageously continued, thou. he wrote.

Source: footballghana.com
