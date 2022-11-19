World Cup 2022: Snubbed Majeed Ashimeru confident about Black Stars chances ahead of mundial

Majeed Ashimeru in action for his club

Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru is confident about the Black Stars chances ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kick start on Sunday.

Ghana who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



Despite being snubbed for the mundial; the enterprising midfielder has backed the four-time African champions to progress from group stage.



“We have the quality so I am really confident we can do something. Though we have a young squad, I am not afraid because there are so many surprises," he said on Star Connect.



"Football is like that sometimes, that is why we have Club Brugge finishing ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League group."



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.