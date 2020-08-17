Transfers

Yahaya Mohammed’s proposed move to Ashantigold hits a snag - Report

Yahaya Mohammed, Aduana Stars striker

Ashantigold SC Stop-gap coach Thomas Duah has reportedly called off the signing of Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed.

Earlier report in the local media suggested that management of the Obuasi based club reached an agreement to sign the budding forward on a season-long loan deal for their 2020/21 CAF Confederation League campaign



But according to Kumasi based Kessben FM, the interim manager of the miners has asked the club's management to end their negotiations with Aduana Stars for their star man.



The coach believes the arrival of the former Asante Kotoko striker will be a problem for his side and has, therefore stated he is content with the striker at their folds now.



Ashantigold currently have Hans Kwofie, Benjamin Eshun, Nathaniel Asamoah and Nana Poku as forwards for the club.

AshantiGold SC are hoping to beef up their squad with two or three quality players for the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.



Mohammed had an incredible with Aduana Stars in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



He scored eleven goals in 15 appearances for the Dormaa-based club which earned him a call-up to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

