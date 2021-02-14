Yaw Yeboah scores fourth league goal of the season to rescue Wisla from defeat 

Sun, 14 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana and Wisla midfielder Yaw Yeboah scored to rescue his side from a defeat away against Slask Wroclaw in the Polish Ekstraklasa.
The home side took the lead through French footballer Matthieu Scalet in the 23rd minute.
Yaw Yeboah restored parity for Wisla in the 30th minute with the equalizer.
It was his fourth goal of the campaign for the Polish side.
The draw puts Wisla 12th on the league table with 18 points after matchday 17
