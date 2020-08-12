Sports News

Yaw Yeboah trains with new club Wisla Kraków

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Yeboah trained with his new teammates at Polish side Wisla Kraków on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors captain joined the Reds on a three-year contract on Tuesday August, 11, 2020.



The tricky midfielder spent last campaign on loan at La Liga side Celta Vigo from Segunda Division outfit Numancia last season where he scored five goals in 20 appearances.



After several stints on loan to second-tier sides in the Spanish league, the former Manchester City player sealed a move to the Polish giants.

Yeboah posted after his debut training with the team: "Feeling good to be hereafter my first training with the team @wislakrakowsa @kuba.blaszczykowski ??



Yeboah has had stints with Eredivise side FC Twente, French side Lille OSC and Real Oviedo.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.