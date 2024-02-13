You are suffering from stockholm syndrome - Saddick Adams jabs Hearts of Oak's Alhaji Akambi

Ace Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has descended on Hearts of Oak's board member Alhaji Akambi, stating that the latter is suffering from stockholm syndrome after talking down on a scheduled demonstration against the Ghana Football Association.

Akambi is believed to have said that the demonstration, which is being led by Saddick Adams 'is useless and would have no impact'.



While reacting to Akambi's alleged claims, Saddick Adams said the veteran football administrator is showing clear signs of someone with stockholm syndrome.



"I've seen my senior brother, Alhaji Akambi claiming the demonstration is useless and that it will have no impact. Alhaji Akambi is my father, he is suffering from Stockholm syndrome. I told him that, he should not be angry when we reply to what he has written. Do you know Stockholm syndrome? Even some members of the board of Hearts of Oak, which he is part wants to participate in the demonstration," he said on Angel TV.



He used the example of the Black Stars management committee earning one-third of the GPL winners' prize money after only ten days of work to justify his labelling of Akmabi.



"Alhaji Akambi is a member of the Hearts of Oak and knows that the winner of the league gets $300,000 but there is someone who will serve at the Black Stars and get $100,000 after just two weeks. But Alhaji Akambi's team will play 34 matches, crisscrossing Ghana only to get $300,000...How many of his players earn even half of what the FA's Exco earns every month? But he feels threatened by what we want to do. So he is suffering from stockholm syndrome."



According to Britannica, stockholm syndrome is best defined as a psychological condition where victims empathize and develop a bond with their abuser.

The #SaveGhanaFootball demonstration was triggered by the Black Stars' sub-par performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The demonstration is set for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.



Watch Saddick Adam's descend on Alhaji Akambi via the video below







