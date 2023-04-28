You can't teach me my job - Kwaku Yeboah clashes with Kwame Kyei's boy over 'missing' accident money

Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has clashed with Kojo Asante, a close ally of Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Kwame Kyei over funds accrued from donations made to the club in the aftermath of the accident that happened in 2017.

Six years after the accident which occurred after the team's bus ran into a stationary truck on the Accra-Nkawkaw road, none of the victims except the then head coach has been compensated.



The accident saw the death of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare while many others, including players, team officials, and journalists, sustained various degrees of injuries.



Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper's trainer, Sampson Appiah, and goalkeeper Isaac Amoako are the latest victims who have come out to complain about not receiving any form of compensation from the club.



"Kotoko didn't do anything for me. From what I know if you work with someone and the person have an accident like this, at least take this to comfort yourself would do. Because someone even died, meaning it was a serious accident. Kwame Kyei didn't do anything for us. The money people donated (which is) about 4 billion(GH₵400,000) he didn't give us anything," Sampson Appiah told Dan Kweku Yeboah in an interview.



While the issue was being discussed on Peace FM's sports how monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, Kojo Asante called into the show to clear the name of Kwame Kyei who is being blamed by the victims.

Kojo Asante added more fuel to the burning flames after accusing the host of the show, Dan Kweku Yaboah of setting an agenda against Kwame Kyei who was the Executive Board Chairman of Kotoko when the accident happened.



"You are being biased Kweku because your line of questioning sort to paint Kwame Kyei black and you are accusing him of keeping the donations of the accident money when he was not the one who set up the accounts for the donations," Kojo Asante said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah responded angrily as he asked him how any individual can set up a bank account in the name of Asante Kotoko without the approval of the Executive Board Chairman, Kwame Kyei.



"Don't even start Kojo, and don't come and teach me how to do my job. What you people did in the first place was criminal. How can you be using a bus without insurance?"



"How can you even tell me that someone set up a bank account in the name of Asante Kotoko and the Executive Board Chairman was not aware? Will you be here saying these things if your family member was part of the accident victims?" Dan Kwaku Yeboah asked.

