You have to win bronze medal - Drogba tells Morocco ahead of World Cup third-place game

African football legend, Didier Drogba has challenged the Atlas Lions of Morocco to claim the bronze medal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions missed out on the final following their 2-0 defeat to defending champions France at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.



Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, were whipped 3-0 by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the first semi-final game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, thus missing out on back-to-back FIFA World Cup finals.



Morocco will now face off with Croatia in the third-place game, and Drogba wants the Lions to make their historic run more memorable by winning the bronze medal on Saturday, December 17.



"I've seen a great Moroccan team, who gave everything to win. They weren't really focusing on the final pass to score a goal and they got punished by a France team, who scored goals when it really mattered."

"Morocco still have the chance to make history and finish third in the final game," the former Ivory Coast national team captain told BBC Radio 1.



Croatia and Morocco's third-place game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.



