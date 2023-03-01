10
Menu
Sports

You will pardon Coach Zerbo if you look at how Kotoko has suffered at the hands of referees – Obeng Nyarko

David Obeng Nyarko Sports.jpeg Brands Manager and Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Brands Manager and Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has jumped to the defense of head coach Seydou Zerbo after the gaffer accused Aduana Stars of fixing home matches.

After losing to Aduana Stars in the MTN FA Cup Round 16 stage on Sunday, the coach expressed disappointment in the referees for not doing a good job.

Since then, Coach Seydou Zerbo has come under criticism with many calling for him to be punished.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Oyerpa Sports, David Obeng Nyarko said considering how Asante Kotoko have suffered at the hands of referees this season, the coach should be pardoned.

“We have had several issues with officiating that has seen some referees punished. The points difference between the top-placed team and us is seven points.

“In our game against RTU, the goal they scored was a clear offside. We are all aware of the things we went through at Dawu against Dreams FC when we were denied a clear penalty. Against Karela FC, the referee whistled for a penalty when Sheriff fouled a player outside the penalty box. At Bibiani, Ref Akumatey awarded a dubious penalty against Kotoko.

“In all these matches, let’s accumulate the points Kotoko lost to poor officiating and realise where Kotoko would have been on the league log. If you have gone through all this, you will pardon the Kotoko coach,” David Obeng Nyarko said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Asante Kotoko will return to action in the Ghana Premier League when the team takes on Bechem United in a Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: