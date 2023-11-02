'Your first born is mine' - The threat from husband of Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife that triggered annulment case

Edwin Kusi Appiah, the counsel for legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed the one statement that pushed Asamoah Gyan to institute divorce annulment proceedings.

Speaking to Kofi TV, Kusi Appiah disclosed that Gyan had been receiving threats from the husband of his now ex-wife that his three children were not his.



The one accusation or threat that broke the camel’s back and set Gyan and his wife on the path of discord and annulment is an alleged threat by the husband of Gifty Oware that their firstborn who, per Edwin Kusi Appiah, was born in 2005 was not Gyan’s.



According to him, Asamoah Gyan, upon hearing this statement, gathered evidence and initiated proceedings to have the marriage annulled.



“Asamoah Gyan married his wife in 2013 but had been with her since 2003. He got information that prior to marrying her, the lady had married another man. Their marriage had three kids with the firstborn coming in 2005. Asamoah Gyan told me he was threatened by someone that the children, particularly the firstborn were not his and that they belonged to him (the person issuing the threat).



“That is what forced us to go to court and seek permission to conduct DNA on the kids. Thankfully, the DNA test proved that Gyan was the father of the children and he was really happy with it. Gyan was happy because he loved the children. That is the main reason Asamoah Gyan went to court,” he said.

Lawyer Kusi Appiah also disclosed that Asamoah Gyan loves the children and is happy with the ruling.



In an interview with Asempa FM, lawyer Kusi Appiah explained that Asamoah Gyan was compelled to order the tests due to pressure from the husband of his now ex-wife who is known as Mr Oware.



According to Kusi Appiah, the said husband who is based in the UK had on numerous occasions insisted that Gifty Oware gave birth to the children at the time she was his registered wife and that there is a possibility that the children were not Gyan’s.



GhanaWeb actually understands that on a number of occasions, Mr Oware threatened not to grant Asamoah Gyan access to the children due to his belief that he was their biological father.



“When the DNA test proved that all kids were his, Asamoah Gyan was extremely happy. He was happy because he had been challenged by someone that his wife wasn’t his and that at the time they married, the wife was also married to another person. The person even told Asamoah Gyan that he suspects some of the children were his.

"The right thing for Gyan to have done was to make sure that he conducted a DNA test to prove the paternity of the children. When people were criticizing Gyan for being irresponsible, he was jubilating because he had been vindicated."



An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.







The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.

Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.



Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



EK