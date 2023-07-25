Yusif Chibsah lists the things he bought with Asante Kotoko signing-on fee

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yussif Chibsah has disclosed that he bought three plots of land in Accra after receiving a bumper signing-on fee from Kotoko.

The former Black Stars player revealed that Asante Kotoko gave him GH₵50 million to lure him to sign for the club in 2003 at the expense of Hearts of Oak.



He recounts that he met and had positive talks with Hearts of Oak, but Kotoko management led by Sylvester Asare-Owusu (now Bantemahene) found out about the meeting and invited him to Kumasi and presented him a blank cheque to write any amount.



"Hearts of Oak showed interest in me first. They had a rep in Accra called Dr Sampene. He brought me to Accra to meet Nii-Ayi Bontey...After talking to Nii-Ayi Bontey we visit Hearts' training grounds at Ajax Park. Not knowing someone has given Kotoko a tipoff.



"So right after I left the training grounds, Kotoko member Mr. Frank Osei Owusu called me...I met him at Asylum Down. They didn't even let me go home first. From the place straight to Kumasi...Bantemahene put a blank cheque on the table and asked me to write any amount. Because he wanted me to play for Kotoko I should write any amount. And I said no, I can't do that. What he has done is enough. He should give me what he thinks I deserve.

They gave me GH₵50 million and I bout three plots of land. I bought three plots in Accra. At the time plot cost GH₵12 million in Accra, the one I bought in Kumasi cost GH₵10 million," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Yussif Chibsah joined Asante Kotoko in 2003 from King Faisal and spent three years at the club before joining Finish side IFK Mariehamn.



Watch the Chibsah's interview below from 24th minutes



