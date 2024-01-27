Zidane declines offer to coach Algeria after AFCON disappointment

French football icon Zinedine Zidane

French football icon Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down an offer to become the head coach of Algeria's national football team, as per reports from L'Equipe.

The opportunity arose following Algeria's underwhelming performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they faced elimination at the group stage.



Despite winning the trophy in 2019, the Desert Foxes suffered consecutive group-stage exits after losing the final game against Mauritania, having drawn their initial matches against Angola and Burkina Faso.



In the aftermath of their AFCON exit, coach Djamel Belmadi resigned, prompting the Algerian Football Federation to seek a new head coach.

Zinedine Zidane, renowned for his previous management role at Real Madrid, was a candidate for the position, but the 51-year-old declined the offer.



L'Equipe reports that while flattered by the opportunity, Zidane ultimately chose not to accept the role as head coach of the Algerian national team.



Zidane, born in France to Algerian parents from Aguemoune in the Kabylie region, boasts a successful coaching career, notably leading Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.