134 products approved under special licensing scheme for cottage food producers

FDA boss, Delese Darko

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has sanctioned 134 products to be introduced to the market under its progressive licensing scheme for micro, cottage, and small-scale food processors.

The approval allows the products to be displayed boldly on the shelves of supermarkets and grocery shops across the country, CEO of the authority, Delese Mimi Darko said.



Four months ago, the FDA launched the progressive licensing scheme for micro, cottage and small-scale food processors to help increase their compliance with the food safety and quality standards of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851).



The approved products were produced by 56 licensed cottage and small-scale food manufacturers that have complied with the requirements of the progressive licence scheme.



Speaking in Accra at the presentation of facility licence certificates to successful applicants, Ms. Mimi Darko said the FDA is committed to supporting the growth of the local industry and has set its sights on ensuring that grocery shops and supermarkets will be stocked with at least 60 percent made-in-Ghana products.

The FDA and the National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) have absorbed part of the licensing fees of 500 facilities to the tune of GH¢1.85m.



In addition, the FDA has given training in good manufacturing practices to the various companies and will continue to monitor and give them the necessary technical support to ensure their steady progression to the final stage of licensing under the scheme.



Factors which contribute to potential hazards in foods, such as poor hygienic practices, lack of preventive controls in food processing operations, contaminated raw materials or ingredients, and poor storage practices, will be addressed at every stage of the licensing process.



The FDA said it will continue to explore various scientific and risk-based innovative ways to support industry without compromising on safety and quality.