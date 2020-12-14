2021 Eurobond: Finance Ministry commences search for transaction advisers

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has commenced its search to engage transactional advisers for Ghana’s 2021 Eurobond issuance on the international market.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in November this year told Parliament government intends to issue US$5 billion in Eurobonds to refinance domestic debts and support budget expenditure for 2021.



The issuance of the bond, according to the Finance Minister will serve as a medium to long-term debt instrument.



The Finance Ministry says it, therefore, is inviting qualified and trustworthy transaction advisers for the segments under the bond issuance programme.

The ministry adds that the selected advisers will be required to provide but not limited to advisory, guidance and driving international market funding program process as well as structuring and documentation of the programme.



The various segment of the programme will however include Eurobonds, Diaspora Bonds, Sustainable or Green Bonds and the Syndicated Term Bonds.