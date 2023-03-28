Akufo–Addo touts idea of 'Ghana Beyond Aid' to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris meets president Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has at a Press briefing in Accra with the visiting Vice-President of the United State of America, H.E Kamala Harris, expressed his firmness in making Ghana, a nation without foreign aid or support.

The President in his opening address at the Jubilee House with H.E Kamala Harris expressed his profound gratitude for the strong bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the United State of America since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations and also the support it has raked in.



He stressed his goals of making Ghana a nation free from foreign support and aid. This he said can be achieved with the effective exploitation of the natural resources the country is blessed with.



“I have made it known to the Vice President that Ghana is endowed with an abundance of natural resources which my government is seeking to use as the basis to transform its economy from its current export of raw materials into a value–adding one. With the vision of taking Ghana out of dependence on aid or a self-reliant economy beyond aid. And that is a Ghana Beyond Aid,” he said.

The President also affirmed his promise to ensure that the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is achieved by Ghana. He mentioned that there is a need to promote a better world and address global issues relating to the seventeen goals of the United Nations’ SDGs.



President Akufo-Addo also stated that the visit of H.E Kamala Harris to Ghana, will for the future boost the steadfast relationship that exists between the two nations.



He further pledged the continuous and strong cooperation of Ghana and the United State of America at all levels with specifics to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the insight for global peace and security to promote sustainable development around the world.