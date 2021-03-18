Asenso-Boakye inspects Saglemi affordable housing project

Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye and team at the site

Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has inspected some ongoing housing projects in the country.

He said this is to give him a firsthand assessment on the progress of various housing projects undertaken by government.



He embarked on the inspection together with officials of the Ministry.

“I embarked on a working tour of some of the projects. The day’s visit took the team to the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, Kpone Affordable Housing Project, National Housing Mortgage Fund Project and also the Tema Kaizer flat in the Greater Accra Region.



“In my brief remarks after the tour, I observed that the Housing sector is a priority of government and as such, we will collaborate with diligent stakeholders to find innovative ways to comprehensively address the housing deficit in the country,” he said.