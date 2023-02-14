Cedi sells at GH¢12.60 for $1, GH¢10.80 on interbank market as of February 14

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 14, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7944 and a selling price of 10.8052.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7939 and a selling price of 10.8047. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.10 and sold at a rate of 12.60.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.0925 and a selling price of 13.1078 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 13.0736 and a selling price of 13.0877.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.30 and sold at a rate of 15.30.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.5658 and a selling price of 11.5773 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.5511 and a selling price of 11.5626.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6044 and a selling price of 0.6050 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6033 and a selling price of 0.6037.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.6119 and a selling price of 42.7249 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 42.7065 and a selling price of 42.7806.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



