Disclose total cash seized from Cecilia Dapaah - Martin Kpebu urges OSP

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Legal expert, Martin Kpebu is urging the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to reveal the exact amount of money confiscated from former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

Martin Kpebu, a staunch advocate against corruption, argues that disclosing the total sum to the public would significantly bolster the fight against corruption, especially in light of conflicting reports regarding the funds found in the former minister's accounts.



Cecilia Dapaah had her Cedi and Dollar bank accounts frozen by the OSP on August 9, but on August 31, the High Court in Accra ruled in her favor, ordering that the seized funds be returned to her within seven days and directing the OSP to unfreeze her accounts.



However, the OSP, in a move that surprised many, retook custody of the money on Monday, despite the High Court's directive to return it.



In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Martin Kpebu emphasized the importance of transparency in such cases.



He said, "When Kissi Agyebeng did not give us the full amount involved, it emboldened Madam Dapaah and her lawyers who then went and attacked a media house about a $5 million figure given out there, and so Mr. Agyebeng should disclose the total amount involved, and it is the least he can do and that will help push the fight against corruption."



Kpebu further urged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to release the figures, believing it would invigorate the anti-corruption campaign and generate public interest in the fight against corruption.

He remarked, "He [Kissi Agyebeng] has to put the figures out to ginger the fight and create excitement about the fight against corruption."



Kpebu also criticized Cecilia Dapaah for her inability to provide a credible explanation for the source of her wealth.



He pointed out that under the OSP Act and Article 286 (4) of the constitution, if money cannot reasonably be attributed to inheritance, income, gift, or loan, then it is considered unexplained wealth and is illegal.



Kpebu insisted that such matters must be thoroughly investigated since the OSP has already stated that Cecilia Dapaah couldn't account for the money in question.



