0
Menu
Business

Domestic Debt Exchange: Treasury bills, principal bonds exempted from haircuts - Ofori-Atta

Video Archive
Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government has said Treasury bills, individual bond holders will be exempted from investment haircuts as the country plans to undertake a domestic debt exchange programme.

According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, these exemptions form part of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the debt exchange programme.

In a video message shared on December 4, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta noted that domestic bond holders will be compelled to exchange their instruments for new ones under the programme.

He also said there will no haircuts on the principal bonds of investors under the domestic debt restructuring programme.

“Existing domestic bonds as of December 1, 2022, will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2017, 2029, 2032 and 2037,” he noted.

“The annual coupon on all of these new bonds will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024 and 10% in 2025 until maturity. Coupon payments will be semi-annual,” Ken Ofori-Atta explained.

The Finance Minister in the 4-minute address said the move was in line with government's Debt Sustainability Analysis as contained in the 2023 budget he presented to Parliament on November 24.



MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: