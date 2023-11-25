Every trotro driver will get an electric car if Bawumia becomes president - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has made a strong case as to why the people of Ghana must make the flagbearer of his party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next president of Ghana.

According to the chairman, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, one of Dr Bawumia's main aims is to ensure that Ghana transitions to the use of electric cars.



Even though Wontumi did not state why Bawumia wants the country to transition to the use of electric cars, he, however, said that every car user, including trotro and taxi drivers, are going to get an electric car should the vice president become president.



“At the moment, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wants the whole country, especially the youth to get electric cars. And you’re not going to buy fuel any more.



“… I’m telling you, the Ghanaian youth, the taxi drivers, the trotro people, all users of cars in this country, you are going to get electric cars because of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said in a viral video clip from a recent campaign event.



The Ashanti regional chairman, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote for Dr Bawumia because he has more “quality” than the other presidential hopefuls.



Watch his remarks in the video below:





BAI/AE







