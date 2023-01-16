Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.20, GH¢10.34 on interbank market as of January 16

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 16, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3305 and a selling price of 10.3409.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.0402 and a selling price of 9.0492. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.50 and sold at a rate of 13.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.6115 and a selling price of 12.6252 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.9974 and a selling price of 11.0102.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.70 and sold at a rate of 15.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.1864 and a selling price of 11.1965 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7659 and a selling price of 9.7755.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.80 and sold at a rate of 13.80.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6137 and a selling price of 0.6143 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5362 and a selling price of 0.5366.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.60 and sold at a rate of 1.00.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.5920 and a selling price of 44.6230 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 50.9237 and a selling price of 51.0133.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 13.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 18.00.



