Government outlines 7 measures to revitalize and stabilize economy

Government has introduced seven (7) policy measures as provided in the 2023 budget and economic policy statement to deal with the seemingly economic hardship in the Country.

In order to inject some fresh air into the economy, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta during the presentation of this year’s economic policy, said the budget is titled “Nkabom”. “anchored on a seven-point agenda aimed at restoring macro-economic stability and accelerating our economic transformation as articulated in the Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG)”.



According to him, the government will aggressively mobilize domestic revenue; Streamline and rationalise expenditures and boost local productive capacity to promote and diversify exports.



He talked about protecting the poor and vulnerable as the fifth measure while expanding digital and climate-responsive physical infrastructure for the implementation of structural and public sector reforms.



Mr. Ofori Ata these measures will be achieved through three (3) critical imperatives: “successfully negotiating a strong IMF programme; coordinating an equitable debt operation programme; and attracting significant green investments”.



This he stressed will enable “us to generate substantial revenue, create needed fiscal space for the provision of essential public services and facilitate the implementation of the PC-PEG programme to revitalise and transform the economy”.



























