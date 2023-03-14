0
Menu
Business

Government planning to destroy my businesses - Ken Agyapong alleges

Akufo Addo And Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong (left), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of orchestrating to destroy his businesses.

According to him, the government sent some immigration officers to one of his businesses to arrest some Indians who are working for him.

Speaking in an interview on UTV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyapong added that in spite of all the financial support he has given to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it is a government led by the party which is trying to destroy him.

“I was told that the personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service went to Asante Sea (the MP’s company) to arrest the Indians operating the machines.

“I opened businesses during the era of Rawlings, I never experienced this, I opened businesses during the era of President Kufuor, I never experienced this, I opened businesses during the era of Mills, I never experienced this. I opened businesses during the era of Mahama, I never experienced this.

“And I spent more in the NPP than under Akufo-Addo’s leadership than any other person. And they are using this to sabotage and destroy my businesses,” he said in Twi.

He added that his recent outburst is not meant to run down the NPP government but to make the truth known to Ghanaians.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
Related Articles: