How can we believe you? - UCC Dean 'shreds' Bawumia's promise to scrap taxes

Professor John Gatsi, the Dean of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Business School, has cast doubts on the credibility of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to abolish certain taxes if elected as the president.

Professor Gatsi asserted that Bawumia's commitment should not be taken seriously, citing the Vice President's involvement in introducing the taxes in his role as chair of the Economic Management Team.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 on February 8, 2024, he stated “This is the way policies are developed and published to the public and implemented.



“For tax policies, the finance ministry could fine-tune whatever the policies are then it will be sent to the Economic Management Team with Dr Bawumia in the chair, he will approve all those things that he is talking about, then the policy will go to cabinet for deliberation.



“Dr Bawumia will be the Number 2 person in cabinet, approve everything then it will be on its way to parliament. Parliament will debate it and approve it,” he said.



Prof Gatsi added: “How do you believe somebody who sits in all these processes, approves all these things, then come to the public and say I will abolish them? He is only thinking about how to win elections and allow those things to continue.”

Dr Bawumia has said that he will abolish taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and vehicle emissions if he is elected president.



He said this when he gave a lecture on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium.



“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration,” he said.



Government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings in 2023, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the emissions levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.





Bawumia Speaks: How do you believe somebody who sits through the passing of these taxes to say he'll abolish this or that; He's only seeking votes - Prof John Gatsi, Dean, UCC Business School #GhanaTonightpic.twitter.com/iQnEzbXHP2 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 8, 2024

AM/SARA



