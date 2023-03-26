‘I intend to do work that is focused on increased investment in Africa’ – Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is US Vice President

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has stated that her visit to the African continent is to focus on increased investments among other pertinent issues.

According to her, her visit to Ghana marks the beginning of her tour in Africa.



She emphasized the vast potential that Ghana and Africa as a whole possess in the drive toward economic growth.



“I intend to do work that is focused on increased investment here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity specifically in the area of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and support the work that must be done to increase food security…,” she said in her first remarks when she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on March 26, 2023.



According to her, Africa with its human and natural resources will in the near future play a very critical role in the development of the world.



“I’m very excited about the future of Africa. I’m very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world including, the United States of America.



“When I look at what is happening on this continent and the fact that the median age is 19 years old. And what that tells us about the growth of opportunities, of innovation, of possibilities; I see in all of that great opportunity not only for the people of this continent but the people of the world.

“Especially when we understand that by the year 2050, we believe one in four people on earth will be on the continent of Africa,” Harris said.



The US vice president is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 27. On Tuesday, she will deliver a speech at a special event at the Black Star Square and visit the Cape Coast slave castle.



On Wednesday, Kamala Harris is expected to meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women, where she will announce continent-wide public and private sector investments by the US government.



The US vice president will leave Ghana for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 29, 2023), where she be for some days before departing for a final destination for her Africa tour, Zambia.



