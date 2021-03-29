Ignore fake GH¢3,000 ‘SurvivalFundGH’ advertisement - Sources

The general public is hereby advised to ignore the fake advertisement

Sources within the Bank of Ghana and government have urged the general public to ignore a circular advertising an application for a supposed “SurvivalFundGH.”

According to GhanaWeb’s sources, the advertisement in circulation on social media and messaging platform; WhatsApp is fake and must be disregarded.



The circular contains a call to the public to “hurry up and get GH¢3,000 SurvivalFundGH. It takes few seconds to apply. Don’t miss this great opportunity.”

“GH¢3000 Ghanaian Government Grant. All Ghanaians Citizens are Entitled to GH¢3000 as Part Of COVID-19 Relief fund, Proceed Now To Apply By Filling The Provided Form and Choose Your Preferred Payment Method, Your Account Will Be Credited Within 24 hours,” it read.



