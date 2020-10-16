John Dumelo starts mushroom farming in Ayawaso West

John Dumelo holding a pan filled with mushrooms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has ventured into mushroom farming in the constituency as he has showcased some produce.

The actor who intends to unseat Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 polls says the decision to commence the farming business forms part of his vision to tackle unemployment in the constituency.



“Our plan is to create jobs for everyone, in every way that we can,” he says in a social media post. “Opportunities must be spread across. This is the reason we have started mushroom farms in Ayawaso West. It’s cool to be a farmer. We can if we put our minds to it.”



Mr. Dumelo about a year ago remarked that he would create jobs and help the youth if he becomes the Member of Parliament for his constituency. He reckoned that the youth needed encouragement and recognition to realize their dreams and was ready to assist accordingly.



“I’m an entrepreneur. I am a farmer. I’m a businessman and so at the end of the day, I can provide jobs for the youth... I can make them create their own businesses because when I speak to the youth, when I speak to the university graduates, they say ‘John, we can’t find jobs but I’ve started small business. What can you do for me?’”

“And to be honest with you, ever since I got into farming, I have a lot of youth who’ve also equally gotten into farming and said ‘John you’re the one who inspired me to get into farming.’ And at the end of the day, if there are no jobs, you have to create jobs for yourself and most of these guys are brilliant, most of these guys are intelligent and they just need that little push,” he said.





Our plan is to create jobs for everyone, in every way that we can. Opportunities must be spread across. This is the reason we have started mushroom farms in Ayawaso West. It’s cool to be a farmer. We can if we put our minds to it. #madeinAyawasoWest. #idey4u #creatingJobs #youth pic.twitter.com/GlyPQobA04 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) October 14, 2020

Fresh mushrooms for sale. Proudly #madeinAyawasoWest. Pls send me a dm for details and delivery. God is Good. ???????? pic.twitter.com/zCFHNxWdGA — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) October 15, 2020