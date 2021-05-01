Kumasi Airport: G7 Security Systems denies salary, SSNIT payment delays

Some security workers at the Kumasi Airport recently demonstrated over the non-payment of SSNIT

G7 Security Systems has denied owing its personnel at the Kumasi Airport three months in salaries.

The company also said it is in good standing with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as far as the statutory pension contributions of its staff is concerned.



In a statement, the company said it is not true that it has not paid its security guards salaries at the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Kumasi (GACL) for three months running.



It said: “We have had a delay of payment of salaries for February and March 2021 calendars.”



“However, as of the time of writing this report, on our records of accounts, all guards who have worked at GACL have been fully paid, and we do not owe any salaries at the airport except the salary of April 2021, and we are working toward paying them by the first week of May 2021 as our monthly salary calendar falls due”, the company added.

Concerning claims by the workers that their SSNIT contributions had not been paid for four years, the company said it was an exaggeration, insisting: “We are in good standing with SSNIT and have paid our validated payment’s advice as of March 2021.”



The workers demonstrated and embarked on a brief strike on Thursday, 29 April 2021 to demand the payment of their salary arrears and SSNIT contributions.



The industrial action brought operations at Kumasi Airport to a halt until the staff met the management team and were assured of the payment.