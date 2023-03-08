LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo delivers State of the Nation Address in Parliament

4
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is before Parliament to deliver the State of the Nation Address to lawmakers and citizens.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the President shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament.

In his address to the nation, President is expected to touch on key areas of government's policy objectives. He is also expected to provide updates on the ailing economy which is seeking an IMF bailout, security, cost of living among others.

President Akufo-Addo will further update the House and citizens on deliverables for the year ahead as well as the achievements of his government and challenges faced thus far.

