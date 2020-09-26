Local goods without 'Made in Ghana' logo will soon not qualify for export - Trade Ministry

The Made-in-Ghana logo was launched in April 2015

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has indicated that all products that are locally produced but do not have the Made-in-Ghana logo embossed on them will soon not qualify for export.

The move, according to the Ministry, forms part of efforts to ensure that quality products are made in Ghana for both local and international markets.



The Made-in-Ghana logo was launched in April 2015 to help consumers identify genuine and authentic made in Ghana products and also to promote them, though not all businesses are complying with its usage.



A business seeking to use the logo is expected to make payment to the Ghana Standards Authority for the processing of application, annual user license, and marking fee depending on the category of the business.



Doris Asetena Mensah, Head of Domestic Trade and Distribution at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has remarked that they are currently entreating local businesses who are into export to affix the stamps on their goods but very soon they will take a more drastic approach.



“We are appealing to businesses to come to the Ministry of Trade and Industry to have the made in Ghana logo affixed on their goods. At the ministry we work together with Ghana Standards Authority to have the made in Ghana logo fixed on products, the logo is then a sign of quality and excellence. If you have it on your products it can go anywhere for export and very soon it will be a requirement when you want to export any made in Ghana product,” she said.

Speaking to UniversNews, Head of Public Relations, Ghana Standards Authority, Dr. Kofi Amponsah Bediako, said this initiative is a good step in achieving government’s Ghana Beyond Aid policy.



“You remember the President said we need to promote made in Ghana goods and also establish what has become known as Ghana Beyond Aid; Ghana Beyond Aid can not be achieved if we don’t export and we don’t produce so many goods to export to the external market. Goods produced here that have acceptable natural and internal quality will be exported to foreign countries to make a name and revenue for Ghana as a country,“ he said.



He also urged local businesses who are into export to affix the stamp on their products.



“I can assure you it is not so much. So for those interested should come and it is not so high and therefore no one should be afraid of any high cost. We are here to promote trade so it wouldn’t be anything high for anybody,“ he explained.