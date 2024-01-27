NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Deputy employment minister loses to Exim Bank CEO

Bright Wireku Brobbey (L), Lawrence Agyinsam (R)

The Deputy Minister for Employment and Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira, Bright Wireku Brobbey, has lost his bid for re-election in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The incumbent lost the seat to the Chief Executives Officer for EXIM Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam.



Wireku Brobbey got 179 whereas the CEO of EXIM Bank garnered 273.



Delegates of the party thronged various polling stations to cast their votes for the various aspirants in the constituencies with sitting MPs across the country from 7 am to 2 pm when polls were closed.



The exercise, like previous editions, recorded some incidents, including allegations of voter inducement with some aspirants accused of vote buying.



Some were reported to have given some delegates an amount of GH¢1,500 while some delegates who received less than GH¢1,000 complained to the media.

NW/BB



