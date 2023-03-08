National Electricity Access rate reached 88% in 2022 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the National Electricity Access rate in the country increased from 79.3 percent in 2016 to 88.54 percent in 2022.

According to him, the feat ranks Ghana among the top six on the African continent with National Electricity Access rate.



Delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address in parliament on March 8, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana aims to achieve 90 percent of universal electricity access rate by 2024.



He explained that the reasons for the increased rate can be attributed to the replacement of old power lines on the Western, Eastern, Coastal, and Middle corridors adding that the move has cut transmission losses, voltage fluctuations, and improved the overall quality of power supply.



“Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to inform the House that the Electricity Company of Ghana, has since the last quarter of 2022, embarked on an aggressive digital transformation programme."



In the first phase of this programme, set to be completed by end of April 2023, the focus is on creating a cashless and efficient payment system. I am pleased to announce that, on 1st March 2023, all ECG District Offices became cashless. This is a major achievement by all standards," President Akufo-Addo disclosed.



He continued, "Since the start of this transformational programme, we have so far seen a twenty-five percent (25%) increase in the monthly revenues. The second phase of the programme will see the digitisation of postpaid bills, and the digital tagging of all metres.”

President Akufo-Addo further said government estimates that its initiatives would increase the monthly revenue of ECG by about 40 percent before the end of 2023.



“I firmly believe that the initiatives, which have been so boldly rolled out by ECG, will make revenue leakage a thing of the past, and address consumer pain points in their interactions with ECG,” Akufo Addo said.



