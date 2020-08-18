Business News

One million jobs will be created over four years - John Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), says one million jobs will be created for the youth over four years by the new NDC government from 2021.

Mr Mahama said Ghana cannot afford to have young people graduate into a jobless



economy, adding that people would have sustainable and decent jobs.



A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesperson, NDC Campaign Team, said Mr Mahama was speaking in Battor, North Tongu constituency on the first day of his four-day visit to the Volta Region.



Mr Mahama told a gathering of various interest groupings that the most critical thing that the people needed now were jobs.



The Flagbearer of the NDC said a new NDC government would invest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and make it free.

That way, Mr Mahama said, young people would be equipped with employable skills for the job market.



Touching on abandoned projects, the NDC presidential candidate promised to complete abandoned hospitals, roads as well as the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools started by the NDC government.



Mr Mahama also re-stated his pledge to pay assembly members to enable them to



effectively discharge their duties.

