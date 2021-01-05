Our flagship programmes made the economy robust at the end of 2019 – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed the country’s strong growth in the last quarter of 2019 to the various flagship programs carried out by his government.

He said this while delivering his last State of the Nation Address to the 7th Parliament, Thursday, January 5, 2020.



Addressing the nation on the performance of the various sectors in the economy, President Akufo-Addo said at the end of 2019, Ghana’s economic growth was in response to the implementation of flagship programmes among others.



“At the end of 2019, the economy was characterized by strong growth in response to the implementation of government flagship programmes, single-digit inflation, the reduced fiscal deficit with three consecutive years of primary surpluses.”

He also highlighted, “relatively stable exchange rate, significant improvement in the current account with three consecutive years of trade surpluses, strong foreign exchange reserve buffers and markedly reduced landing rates” as contributors to the robust economy witnessed.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the country is at its worse after it handed a viable economy to the Akufo-Addo administration.



However, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has argued that the NPP administration has chalked many successes than any government in the history of Ghana.