Parliament to debate 2023 budget on Tuesday

Parliament Unique Panoramic Photo.jfif Parliament of Ghana

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Members of Parliament (MPs) will on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, begin debate on the 2023 budget statement.

Ahead of the debate, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has outlined areas of concern saying, “on November 29, 2022, it’s expected that the debate will focus on Finance, Agriculture, Trade and Industry, and Wednesday Communications, Energy, Roads, Works, Housing, Sanitation and Environment and Thursday, December 1, it will be Health, Youth and Sports, Education, Tourism, Culture and Chieftaincy.”

A two-day workshop was organized over the weekend to empower lawmakers and offer them insights into the 2023 budget as they ready themselves for the debate on the floor.

Already the minority in parliament is demanding a review of some revenue mobilization measures outlined in the budget such as scrapping of the daily minimum threshold exemption for E-Levy and further reduction in the rate to 0.5%.

In an address at the post-budget workshop for MPs in Ho over the weekend, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu warned decision to freeze public sector employment and cutting down of numbers admitted into teaching and nursing schools will further exacerbate the already worst unemployment canker.

The Tamale South MP warned though his side is willing to support government’s effort in resuscitating the economy, the 2.5% increment in VAT rate will be treated with the NPP’s Kume Preko demonstration against introduction of the tax in 1995 in mind.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however called on the NDC MPs to support government’s effort in addressing the economic crisis arguing the NDC also in the past opposed things that have ended up benefiting the country such as the discovery of oil in commercial quantities.

Some aspects of the budget such as the intent to review the 1.5% e-levy downwards and the introduction of a 2.5% VAT have already triggered discussions within the public.

Businesses have opposed the new tax policy, while mobile money users have criticized the removal of the threshold on transactions.

